1/
Richard Bailie
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Bailie
January 10, 1929 - October 4, 2020
Roseville, California - Richard Bailie was born in Los Angeles on January 10, 1929, and died at home on October 4, 2020. He graduated from Redlands University with his BA and received his teaching credential at Sacramento State. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was very proud of his service. While at Sacramento State he met the love of his life, Antonia, on a blind date. Richard was a long time educator for the Roseville Joint Union High School District. He began as a teacher at Roseville High School and assisted in the opening of Oakmont High School as an assistant principal. He later returned to Roseville High School as principal before moving back to Oakmont High School as a principal, eventually moving to the District Office as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. He retired in 1983 to spend more time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Leone Bailie, and his brother, James. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Grant (Gary); his wife of 65 years, Antonia; and his three daughters, Lisa VanParys (Dave), Denise Petrie (Dale), and Linda Burt (Michael); his six grandchildren, Kevin, Kara, Lauren, Jessalyn, Justin, and James. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trident Society - Sacramento
9650 Fairway Drive #120
Roseville, CA 95678
9167715300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved