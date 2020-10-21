Richard Bailie

January 10, 1929 - October 4, 2020

Roseville, California - Richard Bailie was born in Los Angeles on January 10, 1929, and died at home on October 4, 2020. He graduated from Redlands University with his BA and received his teaching credential at Sacramento State. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was very proud of his service. While at Sacramento State he met the love of his life, Antonia, on a blind date. Richard was a long time educator for the Roseville Joint Union High School District. He began as a teacher at Roseville High School and assisted in the opening of Oakmont High School as an assistant principal. He later returned to Roseville High School as principal before moving back to Oakmont High School as a principal, eventually moving to the District Office as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. He retired in 1983 to spend more time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Leone Bailie, and his brother, James. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Grant (Gary); his wife of 65 years, Antonia; and his three daughters, Lisa VanParys (Dave), Denise Petrie (Dale), and Linda Burt (Michael); his six grandchildren, Kevin, Kara, Lauren, Jessalyn, Justin, and James. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held.





