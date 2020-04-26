Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Barry Shaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barry was born in Vancouver, British Columbia July 30th, 1940. (27 hours after his twin sister Sandi) He passed on Sunday April 19, 2020 of problems related to COPD and cancer. He leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Pattie, a daughter Erinn Shaw and granddaughter Zen Jorel. Also survived by 5 step sons, Rick Bernardo, (Elizabeth), their 7 children, Randy Bernardo(Carol) and their 4 children, Tracy Bernardo, daughter Xaviera, Tim Bernardo, daughter Samantha, granddaughter Lauryn, Brooks Bernardo (Anissa) son Taylor. He also leaves 20 great grand children. Survived by twin Sandi Byers, younger sister Margot Lynn, favorite cousin Craig McDowell, (Nora), niece Victoria Byers and nephew Phillip Byers. Proceeded in death by parents Richard Shaw and Margot Riley Shaw, beloved cousin Darcy. He loved his cats, especially Mr. Fitt who lived for 22 years and Mollie who passed just 2 weeks ago. Barry moved to California at the age 11 and graduated from Carlmont High School in 1958 and UCB in 1962. He had a great career and many friends working for Aetna Insurance for 35+ years. He made friends easily and was always wize about the world having a great memory for facts and figures. Used to kid that you could "dress him up and take him anywhere" but it was so true as he fit in with everyone he ever met and was great at conversations. You definitely wanted him as your Trivial Pursuit partner. He never ever spoke unkindly about anyone. He and Pattie were residents of Gold River for 18 years before retiring to Puerto Vallarta in 2002. He was a fabulous host to many a fun party in PV. He spent many hours being a "father" figure to 50 orphans at the Refugio in PV, each child received a cake and present on their birthday for the 12 years he was there. He also introduced them to Easter Egg hunting and apple dunking on Halloween. On one occasion he took one of his favorites to at least 5 shoe stores to purchase the perfect soccer shoes. He enjoyed watching the Golf Channel and knew most of the NFL players by their stats. The Shaw's moved back to Gold River in 2014 for medical reasons. He supported Pattie's Ancestry diggings across the US and across the pond with never a complaint. He enjoyed their travels together, seeing many countries and meeting 31 first cousins in Northern Ireland. He was able to travel to Pajaro Dunes for one last beach sunset to celebrate their 40th on Dec. 31. He leaves a very large hole in our family tree and will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Because of the world situation with the Covid -19 there will be a celebration of life when we can all be together. Remberances should be made to the .

Barry was born in Vancouver, British Columbia July 30th, 1940. (27 hours after his twin sister Sandi) He passed on Sunday April 19, 2020 of problems related to COPD and cancer. He leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Pattie, a daughter Erinn Shaw and granddaughter Zen Jorel. Also survived by 5 step sons, Rick Bernardo, (Elizabeth), their 7 children, Randy Bernardo(Carol) and their 4 children, Tracy Bernardo, daughter Xaviera, Tim Bernardo, daughter Samantha, granddaughter Lauryn, Brooks Bernardo (Anissa) son Taylor. He also leaves 20 great grand children. Survived by twin Sandi Byers, younger sister Margot Lynn, favorite cousin Craig McDowell, (Nora), niece Victoria Byers and nephew Phillip Byers. Proceeded in death by parents Richard Shaw and Margot Riley Shaw, beloved cousin Darcy. He loved his cats, especially Mr. Fitt who lived for 22 years and Mollie who passed just 2 weeks ago. Barry moved to California at the age 11 and graduated from Carlmont High School in 1958 and UCB in 1962. He had a great career and many friends working for Aetna Insurance for 35+ years. He made friends easily and was always wize about the world having a great memory for facts and figures. Used to kid that you could "dress him up and take him anywhere" but it was so true as he fit in with everyone he ever met and was great at conversations. You definitely wanted him as your Trivial Pursuit partner. He never ever spoke unkindly about anyone. He and Pattie were residents of Gold River for 18 years before retiring to Puerto Vallarta in 2002. He was a fabulous host to many a fun party in PV. He spent many hours being a "father" figure to 50 orphans at the Refugio in PV, each child received a cake and present on their birthday for the 12 years he was there. He also introduced them to Easter Egg hunting and apple dunking on Halloween. On one occasion he took one of his favorites to at least 5 shoe stores to purchase the perfect soccer shoes. He enjoyed watching the Golf Channel and knew most of the NFL players by their stats. The Shaw's moved back to Gold River in 2014 for medical reasons. He supported Pattie's Ancestry diggings across the US and across the pond with never a complaint. He enjoyed their travels together, seeing many countries and meeting 31 first cousins in Northern Ireland. He was able to travel to Pajaro Dunes for one last beach sunset to celebrate their 40th on Dec. 31. He leaves a very large hole in our family tree and will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Because of the world situation with the Covid -19 there will be a celebration of life when we can all be together. Remberances should be made to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations