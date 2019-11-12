Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Benvenuti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Joseph Benvenuti passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 76, peacefully and surrounded by family. He was born on September 24, 1943 in Passaic, New Jersey, the oldest of 4 children born to Joseph and Nancy Benvenuti. In 1949, the family moved to Sacramento where Richard grew up and attended Encina High School. He met his wife Elaine Marie Gray while managing the Jersey Way Apartments and together they raised 4 children. He had a lifelong career in real estate where he cultivated many lasting friendships. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, entertaining and was an avid reader and proselytizer of non-fiction. Classical music could be heard softly playing throughout his home, but on family trips the records of choice were An Evening With John Denver, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Tommy and Hot Rocks. His favorite Sundays were brunch after church at the Red Lion Inn, or a trip down to the Nut Tree or to an Oakland Invaders game. His favorite activity was hauling the family across the country in the motorhome to visit relatives in New Jersey, and the many "camping trips" throughout the Pacific Northwest to visit Elaine's family in Enterprise, Oregon and Wallowa Lake, especially during Chief Joseph Days. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, parents Joseph and Nancy Benvenuti and his sister Nancy Davis. He is survived by his brother Gary Benvenuti (Martha), sister Lynda Taylor (Chris), children Deron Benvenuti (Aimee), Carrie Sedar (John), Nancy Benvenuti, Roman Benvenuti (Linda), 7 grandchildren and enough cousins aunts uncles nieces nephews to fill all the pages of this publication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Funeral services will be private.

