Richard Bradley Sr.

February 28, 1954 - October 15, 2020

Anchorage, Alaska - On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Richard Jay Bradley, Sr., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He fought the good fight and succumbed to renal cell carcinoma.

Richard was born on February 28, 1954 to Howard Lee Bradley and Cleora Conley, in Sacramento, California.

He attended the public schools in Sacramento, and after high school, worked for the Unified School District, as a custodian for ten years.

Aspiring to follow in his mother and father's entrepreneurial footsteps, he started his first floor cleaning business in Sacramento.

In 1987 he came to Anchorage, Alaska to visit his mother, decided to stay and eventually met the love of his life and future wife, Myrna and her daughter Fontai'.

Together, he and wife, Myrna, started a cleaning business serving Anchorage and Eagle River. Later, he and Myrna, both, self taught painters, became journeyman painters, and painted many familiar landmarks in downtown Anchorage such as the Downtown Deli, Glacier Brewhouse and Momma O's, to name a few.

Over the years, he was a union member of the UPAT DC5 Local 1959 Anchorage, and worked for various contractors throughout Alaska. He eventually became a certified, licensed and bonded paint contractor, starting his own business, All Rich Painting.

He joined Greater Friendship Baptist Church in 2019 and accepted Christ as Lord and Savior and head of his life. He was soft spoken, somewhat shy and loved life. He was a great story teller and comedian with a contagious laugh. He had a big loving heart and could always find thoughtful words to encourage others. The one regret he expressed was that he was not more present in all of his children's life.

He loved to sing, enjoyed fishing, bowling, shooting pool, lifting weights, tennis, backgammon, painting on canvas, family get togethers and watching Star Trek and martial art movies. Recently, he enjoyed fishing at Delong Lake with his grandchildren, Gregory and Naila.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Lee Bradley, mother, Cleora Hamases and brother, Larry Bradley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Myrna, who was with him when he peacefully passed away. Sister, Kaeron "Kay" Masters High, Fort Worth, Texas and brother, Raymond Bradley, Sacramento, California. Sons, Corey Bradley and Richard Bradley, Jr., Sacramento, CA, Adam Butler (Michelle), Kansas City, Kansas, David Davis (Kiesha), Pensacola, Florida, daughters, Rachel Davis (Greg), and Fontai' Holland, Anchorage, Alaska, brothers-in-law, Mike Giles (Esther), Anchorage, and Mark Giles (Danielle), Mill Creek, WA, mother-in-law, Agnes Pitts, Anchorage, 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He held a special place in his heart for his Aunt Phyllis, who took time to call him frequently during his illness.

His special friends were Mike M., John-John, Randy and Todd.

In accordance with his wishes, he wanted to be a cornea donor and be cremated. However, due to time constraints created by the pandemic, he was unable to be a donor. His wife will receive a medal on his behalf, from Life Alaska Donor Services. A memorial service is planned for a future date.

"Sweetheart, thank you for never changing who you were, accepting me and others as we were, being my best friend and showing me what agape love is.

In the midst of your illness and in spite of your pain, you still believed and said that God is good all the time. I am thankful to God that you knew Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, are no longer suffering and are in heaven with loved ones. I will love you and miss you until we meet again in heaven."

Love, your loving wife





