Richard Brown

February 15, 1956 - October 5, 2020

Sacramento, California - Richard Reid Brown was born February 15, 1956 in Eugene, Oregon to Jack and Carol Brown. He passed away on October 5, 2020 of complications from diabetes. He was predeceased by his father Jack Brown. He is survived by his mother Carol Brown, brother Steve, sister Erin, sons Derek and Dustin, grandchildren, Geovanni, Abegail and Trevor. He was raised in Sacramento and graduated from La Sierra High School in 1974 where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was an avid S.F. 49ers and Giants fan. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank his childhood friend Robert Bartels and his wife Malinda for their many years of helping Richard. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring when more of us can gather. Please leave your contact information at rich.brown.celebration@gmail.com so we may forward this information.





