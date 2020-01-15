Of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, a native of Sacramento, age 90 years. Preceded in passing by his wife Barbara Wickham. Cherished father of Karen (and the late Bob) Blaser, and the late Thomas Wickham. Grandfather of Aaron Blaser, Rebecca (Joshua) Jones, Scott (Chelsea) Blaser, John (Lisa) Blaser, April (Scott) Shouse, Sarah (Jeff) Nance, Anne (Scott) Blakeslee and Ryan (Katie) Blaser and 29 great grandchildren. Friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday January 18, 2020, from 9:00AM-10:00AM with the funeral service at 10:00AM all at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, 916-725-2109). Interment to follow at Sylvan Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 15, 2020