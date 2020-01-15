Richard Budd Wickham

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Budd Wickham.
Service Information
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA
95610
(916)-725-2109
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, a native of Sacramento, age 90 years. Preceded in passing by his wife Barbara Wickham. Cherished father of Karen (and the late Bob) Blaser, and the late Thomas Wickham. Grandfather of Aaron Blaser, Rebecca (Joshua) Jones, Scott (Chelsea) Blaser, John (Lisa) Blaser, April (Scott) Shouse, Sarah (Jeff) Nance, Anne (Scott) Blakeslee and Ryan (Katie) Blaser and 29 great grandchildren. Friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday January 18, 2020, from 9:00AM-10:00AM with the funeral service at 10:00AM all at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, 916-725-2109). Interment to follow at Sylvan Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.