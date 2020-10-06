Beloved husband and father passed away of natural causes on July 28th 2020. A longtime resident of Carmichael California, Richard (Dick) Webber was born on Sept 11th 1928 in Preston Idaho. He was the youngest son of Cyrus Jacob Webber and Katherine Collinsworth Webber. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Dick attended the University of Michigan and the University of California Los Angeles. After moving to Sacramento in the early 1960's he went on to teach English for many years at American River College. An avid reader and lifelong book collector, upon retirement he and his son co-founded Webber's Bookshop in Midtown Sacramento, which was an active supporter of the literary and arts community. Dick Webber is survived by Jacqueline Webber, his loving wife of 54 years, and his children Matthew, Richard, and Douglas Webber, Everett Egli and Marian Wilde. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store