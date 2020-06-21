Richard D. Thorpe
6/7/2020 Born in Sacramento, CA at Mercy General. Attended St Peter's and H.J. High School and was happily self-employed. He has now joined his late father, Russel F. Thorpe. He is survived by his loving mother Simona Thorpe and sisters Anna, Tina, and brother Bryan Thorpe. Proud father of Melissa and husband Marco Antonio and grandfather of Marco Jr., Mackenzie, and Mateo Contreras. Survived by uncles, aunts, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by all.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
