Richard D. Scherrer, born in Sacramento, CA, March 14, 1934, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Helena A. (Mann), his father, William R. ("Dick") Scherrer, and his mother, Betty Rose (Davis) Scherrer. He is survived by his brother, Robert A. Scherrer of White Bear Lake MN, and sister Jacqueline J. Vona of Lincoln CA. Richard joined the US Navy upon graduation from Sacramento High School. He continued his education on returning, earning a degree from Sacramento State University and a JD degree from the McGeorge School of Law. He initially worked in the Yolo County District Attorney's office. He switched to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office in 1966, beginning a 31-year career there. He retired as Supervising Deputy District Attorney. One of Richard's special interests was the Carmichael Elks Lodge which he joined after retirement. Both Richard and his wife Helena served in the highest lodge offices and participated in Elks community related programs. A favorite activity that Richard and Helena shared was volunteering their time at the Sacramento Children's Home in support of the restaurant, Casa de los Ninos, (now Casa Garden). There will be no memorial service. Honoring Richard's wishes, he and his beloved wife Helena will be scattered at sea together. Family only. Memorial Donations may be made to: The Sacramento Children's Home, 2750 Sutterville Road, Sacramento CA 95820; or Cottey College, 1000 W Austin, Nevada, MO 64772

