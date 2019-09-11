Born May 28, 1928, Died September 5, 2019. A native of Sacramento, Richard joined the Merchant Marines during the war effort of 1945. Upon returning, Richard worked for the Steiner Lumber Co., delivering lumber throughout Northern California over a period of 24 years. Following that, Richard worked as a big equipment operator for the City of Sacramento from 1971 to 1990 when he retired. Richard died peacefully in his sleep at his home. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his son Raymond, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a special friend, Michael, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11:00am, 1101 51st St., Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 11, 2019