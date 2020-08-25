Richard Dean Combs, 83, of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. Dean was born on January 20, 1937, in Washington, D.C. Dean graduated Albany High School, attended U.C. Berkley, and served in the U.S. Navy. A Design Draftsman by trade, working for various companies, Dean enjoyed working on difficult mathematical equations to assist in the repair of complex equipment, including parts for a space shuttle. Dean enjoyed spending time with family, celebrating holidays and birthdays, sharing stories, and having a good laugh. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by family. Burial will be private.



