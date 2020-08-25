1/
Richard Dean Combs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Dean Combs, 83, of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. Dean was born on January 20, 1937, in Washington, D.C. Dean graduated Albany High School, attended U.C. Berkley, and served in the U.S. Navy. A Design Draftsman by trade, working for various companies, Dean enjoyed working on difficult mathematical equations to assist in the repair of complex equipment, including parts for a space shuttle. Dean enjoyed spending time with family, celebrating holidays and birthdays, sharing stories, and having a good laugh. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by family. Burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved