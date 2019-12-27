Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Duran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard passed away on December 19, 2019, at the age of 91, in his West Sacramento home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 61 years to Molly Duran and loving father to Susan Lemus (Adolfo), Annette Sanchez (Noel), Monica Duran, Rick Duran, and Irene Duran. Devoted grandfather of Michael, Marcos, Rebecca, Sandra, and Marisa. Loving brother to seven surviving siblings and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was born on June 9, 1928, in Camarillo, California. He was proud of his military service in the Merchant Marines during WW II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He found joy spending time with his family, working in the yard, keeping up the house, and tinkering with the piano, guitar, and banjo. He instilled in his family his strong faith in God and amazing work ethic. Vigil services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 4:30 P.M., with a Mass of Christian Burial offered on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Both services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1321 Anna St., West Sacramento. Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery.

