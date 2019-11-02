Richard E. "Dick" Barmby, Sr. of Orangevale passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Dick is preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Elaine; son, Richard Jr. (wife, Nancy) of Chattahoochee, Florida; and granddaughter, Brandy Bruce of Hosford, Florida. He is survived by his grandson Charles (wife, Marisa) and great-grandson, Kevin, of Lakeland, Florida; and great-granddaughter, Brittany Bruce, of Tallahassee, Florida. A life-long resident of Sacramento County, Dick worked as a farmer, at Muddox Brick, and retired from the Sacramento Bee after 25 years in 1988. In the Navy, Dick was deployed to Hawaii during World War II. Dick truly loved California, particularly its past, agricultural heritage and the Sierra Nevada Mountains around Loon Lake and Echo Lake. Dick was a fixture in his neighborhood for over 50 years and could be found walking the Lake Natomas Bluff everyday with his friends and his trusty walking stick. It is estimated that he logged over 45,000 miles and credited his activity for his longevity. Visitation services will be held at East Lawn Mortuary on Friday, November 1st, 5:00 pm 8:00 pm, 5757 Greenback Lane. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00 pm at the same location. Graveside services and a reception will immediately follow.

