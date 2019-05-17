A kind and gentle man went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019, after a 13 month battle with invasive bladder cancer. Richard was born on March 31, 1937, in Sacramento, CA to Lyman E. and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) McPherson Cox. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School, attended College of the Pacific (now University of the Pacific), and graduated from San Jose State with a degree in Industrial Management. Richard began his working career as a toy merchant in the family business and went on to become a publisher with his own company. Survived by his beloved wife Carol, cherished daughter Cindy Bond (Steve), dearly loved grandchildren Ashlee Meeus (Roy) and Dylan Bond, adored great granddaughter Scottie Eva Meeus, as well as sister Nora Drescher (Goetz) of Pennsylvania. A family interment was held.

