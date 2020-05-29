Richard Edward Honrath, known as Dick, died of sepsis at 93 years of age, on May 19, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. He was born on April 27, 1927, to a mother so old it was almost a miracle, in a Colorado town founded by his grandfather, a horse thief who became a state senator. Doted upon by half-brothers two decades older, he learned to play the violin and was photographed on a pony. When times grew hard, his parents drove to Torrance in a convertible won in a contest. His father got a night job, and the family settled into a rented house where his mother earned money by making tamales and raising white Pekingese dogs. While still too young to be hired legally, Dick played violin with the San Pedro City Orchestra. Charismatic and movie-star handsome, he became a track star and the senior class president. People mistook him for Kirk Douglas. One morning he watched his Japanese classmates being gathered to be taken to Manzanar. Shortly thereafter he graduated and entered the Navy, serving only days before WWII came to an end. The GI Bill was his entry to U.C. Santa Barbara, where he met and married Laura, a girl from Nebraska by way of Pasadena. A daughter was born, and Dick began teaching in one of California's last one-room schoolhouses, near Mt. Shasta. When Laura was pregnant with their second daughter, they moved to Japan to teach the postwar occupation forces. Two years later they settled in Sacramento, where Dick became a school principal and Laura taught third grade. They had a third childa son. Lured by free summers, Dick left administration to teach middle-school math and science. Every year in June, he and Laura took their long trailer and their three children to Glacier, where they hiked trails over mountains until school called them back again. At the age of 50, Dick and Laura decided not to go back. For the next quarter-century they lived their life in Glacier and Zion, returning home only for family gatherings. Some of their closest friends were made during those years. Dick had a vivid personality and a gift for bringing life to life. Everyone's favorite uncle, favorite teacher, and favorite friend, he was honest, courageous, resourceful, and lucky: His years on earth encompassed one of the most salutary periods in American history. He was a good man who lived a good life.



