Born July 28, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and died August 17, 2020 at age 89 in Citrus Heights, California. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Alma College (Michigan), Master of Counseling degree from Western Michigan University, and Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He was a Presbyterian minister for over 60 years and served congregations in Vallejo, Fair Oaks, Loomis, Santa Rosa, and Dixon as well as at Fremont and Westminster Presbyterian Churches in Sacramento. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Eleanor Wylie, and his brother Donald Wylie. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 66 years, children Steve (Steve Gibson), Carol (Mark) Sherman, Janet (John) Gong, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe to gather in person. Donations in his memory can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento 95814.



