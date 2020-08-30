1/
Reverend Dr. Richard Ellis Wylie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born July 28, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and died August 17, 2020 at age 89 in Citrus Heights, California. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Alma College (Michigan), Master of Counseling degree from Western Michigan University, and Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He was a Presbyterian minister for over 60 years and served congregations in Vallejo, Fair Oaks, Loomis, Santa Rosa, and Dixon as well as at Fremont and Westminster Presbyterian Churches in Sacramento. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Eleanor Wylie, and his brother Donald Wylie. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 66 years, children Steve (Steve Gibson), Carol (Mark) Sherman, Janet (John) Gong, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe to gather in person. Donations in his memory can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento 95814.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved