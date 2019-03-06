Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Elvin Dixon. View Sign

January 23, 2019 Loving and devoted husband to Sally Ann Dixon for 53 years, father and grandfather. He is survived by children Mike and Pam and grandchildren Shelby, Sara and Justin. Richard proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the National Pony Express Association for 36 years. Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding horses. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dixon residence on March 16, 2019, from 1:00-5:00.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019

