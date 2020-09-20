1/
Richard G. Crowder
Richard G. Crowder died September 15, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Richard (Dick) was born in Tacoma Park, Maryland on 9-4-1935. His family moved to California in 1945 and he continued to live in the Sacramento Area. His two daughters survive him: Suzanne and Nancy Crowder, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two nephews. Richard was proud of his working within IBEW #340 for over 56 years. He worked many years at the Sacramento Bee and the City of Sacramento. Our family wants to thank Green Valley Hospice staff and Titus and the staff at Living Healthy Home Care. Both these entities provided love and support to Richard and our family. There will be no services. Richard requested that any memorial gifts be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children-Northern California at 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
