Richard Ganahl

November 13, 1926 - October 23, 2020

Sacramento, California - Born in Hawthorne, CA, Richard was married for 71 years to Joan Ganahl (née Reeves), whom he met in 1948 at a dance. Joan survives him, along with the children they raised: Robin, Bob, Tom, Jerome, Jon, Jim, and Maria. Richard also leaves 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His passions were family, friends, music, dancing, fishing, woodworking, gardening, bargains, and dogs. With parent permission, Richard left high school in 1944 to enter WWII, serving honorably in the U.S. Navy's submarine service. During family-raising years, Richard resided in Hawthorne, Anaheim, and Grants Pass. Subsequently, he and Joan lived in Sacramento, where the couple appreciated the constant support of their daughters, Maria and Robin, and their daughters' families, and of their son and daughter-in-law Jim and Stacy. They also enjoyed regular visits from the entire family. Gregarious and generous, Richard appreciated friends from all walks of life. He will be remembered by Joan (his "sweetheart forever") and their family as a loving, loyal, witty, and prayerful husband, father, and grandfather.





