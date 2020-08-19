1/1
Richard George Mills
1929 - 2020
Richard Mills, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. Richard was born on January 1, 1929 in Minnesota to parents, John Arthur Mills and Mattie Clyde (White) Mills, both from Iowa. Richard enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served for 26 years as a Meteorologist, "Hurricane Hunter", flying in the C-130 Hercules. He earned the rank of Master Sergeant prior to his retirement in April 1977. Shortly after retiring from the Air Force, Richard worked for The Sacramento Bee Newspaper in the mailroom, known today as the Postpress Packaging Center. Beginning in 1979, he worked as a Sheetmetal Mechanic for 14 years at McClellan Air Force Base. Richard married his first wife, Beulah Chaney, in 1954. She proceeded him in death in 2017. They had 3 children Pamela Dodge (Herb), Richard Arthur (Diana), and Gregory Charles. Richard married Barbara Bordisso in 1980, she preceeded him in death in 2014. Richard enjoyed spending time with family, working on cars, traveling, gardening, sports, and exercising. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family and friends. The graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, CA on Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
