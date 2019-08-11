Richard H Vasquez, age 80, passed away in his home on July 30th, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. Richard was born on Feb. 10, 1939 in Sacramento, CA to Felix & Blanche Vasquez. Known for giving everyone a unique moniker, a love for story-telling and a desire to make everyone laugh. He had unconditional love for his three surviving children, Monica L Vasquez-Flood, Stacie R Vasquez-Ingrim & Rick H Vasquez; immense pride for his grandchildren, Collin S Pasi, Alec H Vasquez, Allie E Ingrim, Gabrielle M Ingrim, Payton L Flood, Olivia G Vasquez & Austin A Flood. At his request, no service will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019