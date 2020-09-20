1/1
Richard Hall Thayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Dick) Thayer was born on November 18, 1930 and died on August 2, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA as the only child of Clarence and Leta Thayer. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and from University of California Santa Barbara in 1979 with a PhD in Electrical Engineering. He married Mildred Laura Cartwright in 1960. He started his Air Force career working at radar installations and in the late 60s and early 70s became an integral participant in the military's fledgling Computer Sciences program. Upon retiring from the Air Force after a 30-year career, he enjoyed a second career as a faculty member at California State University, Sacramento, where he taught undergraduate and graduate courses in computer science for over 20 years. Richard has numerous publications to his name on the topic of computer software management. In addition to his family, his joys in life included computers, science fiction, and animals, having rescued and adopted quite a menagerie over the many years. May he rest in peace. Richard is survived by his wife Mildred, his sons Richard and Douglas, and his grandchildren Ryan, Hannah, Kalyn, and Danika. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lauren and son Edward. Private services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved