Richard (Dick) Thayer was born on November 18, 1930 and died on August 2, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA as the only child of Clarence and Leta Thayer. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and from University of California Santa Barbara in 1979 with a PhD in Electrical Engineering. He married Mildred Laura Cartwright in 1960. He started his Air Force career working at radar installations and in the late 60s and early 70s became an integral participant in the military's fledgling Computer Sciences program. Upon retiring from the Air Force after a 30-year career, he enjoyed a second career as a faculty member at California State University, Sacramento, where he taught undergraduate and graduate courses in computer science for over 20 years. Richard has numerous publications to his name on the topic of computer software management. In addition to his family, his joys in life included computers, science fiction, and animals, having rescued and adopted quite a menagerie over the many years. May he rest in peace. Richard is survived by his wife Mildred, his sons Richard and Douglas, and his grandchildren Ryan, Hannah, Kalyn, and Danika. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lauren and son Edward. Private services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA.



