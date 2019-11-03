Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Albert Harris announces his passing on October 18, 2019 at his home in Oakland, CA. He was born on December 26, 1946 in Martinez, CA. He grew up in Richmond, CA and graduated from Richmond, HS and Contra Costa JC where he earned a track scholarship to Sac State. He was a charter member of both the Sacramento Alumni and Iota Beta Chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. After graduation from Sac State he started his career as a reporter for the Sacramento Bee. Later he became Administrator Assistant to the late Assemblyman John Miller and Assemblyman Elihu Harris. He also worked as Chief of Staff for the late Senator Bill Greene. After a move back to the Bay Area, he worked for the City of Oakland Parks and Recreation Department. Although he retired from civil service in 2006, he continued to work in various occupations until his death. Richard was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Bellazer and four siblings. He is survived by his wife Veda, six children and their spouses, six grandchildren, nine brothers and sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 9th at 12:00 Noon at St Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820. A repast immediately follows the service.

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Albert Harris announces his passing on October 18, 2019 at his home in Oakland, CA. He was born on December 26, 1946 in Martinez, CA. He grew up in Richmond, CA and graduated from Richmond, HS and Contra Costa JC where he earned a track scholarship to Sac State. He was a charter member of both the Sacramento Alumni and Iota Beta Chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. After graduation from Sac State he started his career as a reporter for the Sacramento Bee. Later he became Administrator Assistant to the late Assemblyman John Miller and Assemblyman Elihu Harris. He also worked as Chief of Staff for the late Senator Bill Greene. After a move back to the Bay Area, he worked for the City of Oakland Parks and Recreation Department. Although he retired from civil service in 2006, he continued to work in various occupations until his death. Richard was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Bellazer and four siblings. He is survived by his wife Veda, six children and their spouses, six grandchildren, nine brothers and sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 9th at 12:00 Noon at St Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820. A repast immediately follows the service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close