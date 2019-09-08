Richard Herota was born June 11, 1949 in Marysville, CA and died August 30, 2019 at the age of 70 in Sacramento, CA due to complications from diabetes and kidney failure. Richard graduated from McClatchy High School in 1967, was drafted at age 20 and served in the army in Vietnam. He attended Sacramento City College, and Sacramento State, earning a degree in Engineering (construction management). He worked for many years on the Alaska pipeline, and as president of Buck's Outboard, Inc. in Sacramento. Richard loved fast boats, animals, playing cards, and traveling. He visited China, Japan, Hawaii, Mexico, the East coast, and Canada. He had a quiet, shy manner, winning smile, and amazing culinary skills. Richard is survived by his "Sweet Honeywoman" Charon Jenner, his life partner of over 28 years, Brother Gerald Herota (Anita), Aunties Rosie Herota, Nancy Kitagawa, and Bebe Mullins, Uncle "Tiny" Herota, Lenny LaPinta, Charmaine and Charyl Jenner, many cousins and friends, including his canine kids Billy and Happy Jenner-Herota. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 11:00AM. Andrews and Greilich Mortuary, 3939 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, 95820. Hawaiian shirts optional! A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, or to the Research/Diabetes Center at UCSF in Richard's honor.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019