Richard Hisao Matsuhiro, 63, of Stockton, CA , passed away at his home on September 18, 2019. Richard was born on September 14, 1956 to the late Keiji and Setsuko Matsuhiro. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Prescilla (Pedrogosa) Matsuhiro, son Kevin, daughters Noriko and Tomiko and two grandchildren, Airi and Taiyo. He is also survived by his mother and siblings, Judy, Jayne (Dean), Ronald (Sharon), Janine (Keith) and Jill. He is uncle to many nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and great nephews. He is predeceased by his father, sister, Joyce and brother, Robert. Per his request, there will be no service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019