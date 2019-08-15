Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hugh Ochsner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Hugh Ochsner, of Sacramento, was born March 19, 1931 in San Francisco, California to Grover and Marie Ochsner and passed away July 13, 2019. Richard graduated from Oakland High School in 1948. He served four years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Richard married Joan Williams in August 1955. He entered the University of California Berkeley where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1957 and later graduated in law from Boalt Hall in 1960. Richard served as an attorney for the State of California for 36 years at both the Board of Equalization and Department of Health. After retirement, Richard and Joan traveled frequently across the U.S. and abroad. Richard was an avid tennis player and longtime member at Park Terrace Swim and Tennis Club and Laguna Racquet Club. He enjoyed working in the yard growing vegetables, flowers and fruit trees. Richard is survived by his wife Joan, son Timothy, daughter Jane, son in law Paul Adcock and grandsons, Richard and Daniel Laciste. Richard will be interned in the Ochsner Mausoleum in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on September 8, 2019 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at Park Terrace Swim and Tennis Club, 5500 Parkfield Court, Sacramento, CA 95822. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a .

