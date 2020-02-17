At 63, Richard Covert, kicked off his work boots on Sun., Feb. 9 to dance in glory and sing hallelujah to the Lord. Rich, a Sacramento native, is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, sister, and many, many friends. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM, Wed., Feb. 19 at Sierra View Funeral Home, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael. A celebration of life will follow at VFW Center, 8990 Kruitof Way, Fair Oaks. Friends are encouraged to write down their best Rich stories, and celebrate the humor, passion, and dedication that Rich brandished throughout the community.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2020