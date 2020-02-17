Richard J. Covert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Covert.
Service Information
Sierra View Funeral Chapel
6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, CA
95608
(916)-481-1515
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Sierra View Funeral Chapel
6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, CA 95608
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
VFW Center
8990 Kruitof Way
Fair Oaks., CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

At 63, Richard Covert, kicked off his work boots on Sun., Feb. 9 to dance in glory and sing hallelujah to the Lord. Rich, a Sacramento native, is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, sister, and many, many friends. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM, Wed., Feb. 19 at Sierra View Funeral Home, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael. A celebration of life will follow at VFW Center, 8990 Kruitof Way, Fair Oaks. Friends are encouraged to write down their best Rich stories, and celebrate the humor, passion, and dedication that Rich brandished throughout the community.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.