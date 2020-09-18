Passed away at the age of 73 years on September 2, 2020. He was a loyal and trusted friend to all. He was passionate about education, and earned his Ph.D. in economics from U.C. Davis, and passed his love of learning on to his students at American River College, Sacramento City College, Cosumnes River College and various elementary schools in the area. As an avid cyclist, he was known in the Sacramento area for his love of cycling and his exceptional endurance and strength. Nurtured in a close-knit loving family, he is reunited with his mother Angelita Navarro de Gomez, father Juventino F. Gomez, and sister Eloise Gomez Andries. He is survived by his beloved nieces Monya Andries Galaif and Lauren Andries Hawthorne, and great nieces & nephew: Meredith, Leah, Rachel and Joshua Galaif; and Millicent, Olivia and Amelia Hawthorne. Services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:15 pm-Visitation; 6:45 pm-Rosary; and Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 am, Mass of Christian Burial at the Holy Family Shrine covered courtyard (2nd entrance off 21st St.).



