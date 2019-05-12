Jack Abbett, 91, passed away peacefully at Eskaton Village on May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jack was born in Duluth, Minnesota on June 10, 1927, to William II and Marion Abbett. The family home was in Morgan Park, a planned community built as a model town by US Steel, providing schools, entertainment and safety. Jack enlisted in the Navy on January 16, 1945. His ship was a "Patrol Craft 555", labeled "The Three Nickels". Their assignment was protecting troop ships in the Pacific, searching for and exploding Japanese mines when they found them. After WWII, Jack enlisted in the Air Force for 6 years. He spent one year in Communications School which became his career. Jack moved to Los Angeles in 1953 and worked for AT&T. In 1960 he met Alice and they were married July 28, 1961. He transferred to Sacramento with AT&T in 1966. Jack always loved cars and driving, going back to his first car, a Model A Ford. After retirement, he and Alice traveled on RV trips, cruises and guided tours to Mexico, Italy, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. His favorite destination was Hawaii. Jack is preceded in death by his brothers William III and Charles and his sister Mary Lou. Jack is survived by his wife, Alice; brother, Peter (Judy); daughter, Jill Schefflin (Tom); son, Rick (Diane); and grandchildren Joshua, Haley, Zachary, Jacob, Rachel and Daniel. Jack loved his church, Christ Community of Carmichael. He will be greatly missed. His family was all important to him and his grandchildren were extra special. Internment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon were a memorial will be held on Friday, May 24th at 1PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019