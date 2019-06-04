Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. "Dick" Cutting. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born August 11, 1927, Born to Eternal Life May 30, 2019 Beloved husband of Loraine Cutting, brother of Lois Brady, father of Cynthia Cutting, Rebecca Halstead, Claudia George, and Marcia Sertic (Bon). Grandfather of Stephen, Michael, and Annie Sertic, and Natalie Halstead. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sisters Doris, Mary Lou, and Patricia, and his daughter Marilyn. A graduate of Christian Brothers High School, Sacramento State College, and earned an MBA from Golden Gate University of San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on the USS Altamaha in the Pacific Theater. After the war and his initial higher education, he went to work for Shell Oil Company serving the Northern California region in various capacities until 1960 when he joined Aerojet General Corp. as a chief cost accountant. He subsequently took a position with the State of California, Department of Finance, where he served as a budget chief and later as chief of audits until his retirement after 25 years of service. Before and especially after retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively and worked on various fraternal and charitable projects. He served as California State Deputy in 1997-1998 for the Knights of Columbus and was a life member in Council #953. He served in many offices of Branch #117 of SIRS including Big Sir and area chief. He was a member of VFW Post #67. Finally, he served for many years as the treasurer for Columbian Charities, Inc. of California. Friends are invited to attend a Rosary/Vigil service on Friday, June 7, at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 1040 39th Street, and are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be offered for the repose of his soul at the Church on Saturday, June 8, at 12:30 PM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers that gifts in Dick's memory be made to Mercy Foundation on behalf of Mercy McMahon Terrace, ( www.supportmercyfoundation.org or Mercy Foundation, 3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670) or to a . W.F. GORMLEY & SONS, FUNERAL DIRECTORS. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

