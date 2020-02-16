Married for 65 years and highschool sweethearts, Richard Lee and Rosemarie Brown died peacefully within hours of one another on February 4, 2020 in Sacramento. They are survived by their son's Kenneth Brown (Stephanie) and David Brown (Sandra), 4 grandchildren; Nicholas, Kristin, Todd, Megan and 6 great grandchildren. They are also survived by Rose's brother, Roy Mazzei. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home from 5pm 7pm with a rosary at 7. Funeral Services will also be held at Nicoletti's on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 1pm. Please sign the guestbook at www.nicoletticuljisherberger.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020