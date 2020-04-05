Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Ewen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Lee "Dick" Ewen, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed into heaven on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Dick was born to Cecil and Julia Ewen in 1930. He earned bachelors and masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University and later went on to earn his PhD in Thermodynamics from the University of Pittsburgh. He married the love of his life, Shirley Bittner on August 24, 1957. They lived in Pittsburgh, PA during their early married years, where they brought their two children into the world and Dick began his engineering career. Soon, he had the opportunity to move his family west to Sacramento, CA, settling first in Foothill Farms and later in Carmichael, where he lived the last 50 years of his life. During this time, Dick launched his long career with Aerojet, where he had an important role on many projects, including the space shuttle. Dick was the calm and easy-going man that paired perfectly with Shirley's exuberant personality. He worked hard planning and providing a wonderful life for his family, and he also had a sharp wit that provided many laughs for friends and family. He loved his friends, neighbors, and family, especially his grandkids and local grand-dog Miya. Dick was an avid runner (and a track star in his younger days), golfer and skier. He was very involved with St. Mark's United Methodist Church, serving on the Finance committee at one time, and later was active in SIRS. He and Shirley were lucky to have had the opportunity to travel extensively in their retirement. Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Bittner Ewen, daughter Lara Ewen McNeill and husband Steve, son Kirk Ewen and wife Debbie, grandchildren Stephanie Hale and husband Eric, Blake Ewen, Melissa McNeill, and Alexis "Lexi" Ewen. Our family wishes to extend our gratitude for the wonderful caregivers, nurses, and doctors during his recent times in the hospital, rehab and especially all the staff at Oakmont of Carmichael. A Celebration of Life will be held after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

