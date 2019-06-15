Richard Lee Renfro was born on February 20, 1950. He passed away on June 5 th 2019. Richard is survived by his wife Beth Renfro, sister Judy O'Neal, sons Jason Renfro Bennett, Michael Renfro, James Renfro, daughter Virginia Renfro and grandchildren Nathan, Kymberlie, Sofia, Dominic, Parker, Reese, Brady, and Elijah. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Renfro, mother Lucille Renfro, brother James Renfro and step son Dalton. Richard is loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday June 18 th at Sacramento Memorial Lawn on 6100 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, Ca 95824 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 15, 2019