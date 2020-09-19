Richard was born on February 27, 1939 in Tama, Iowa to Gaylord and Verna Spire. He left us on August 27, 2020 at the age of 81. As a young boy the family moved to Sacramento. Not long after moving to Sacramento Richard's father passed away. Luckily, Richard was soon blessed with a loving step-father in Howard Dodge when his mother Verna remarried. He graduated C.K. McClatchy High School and then joined the Marines. Richard married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Findley in 1958. They were both very proud of their children: son Michael Joel born in 1959 and daughter Debra Susan born in 1963. One of their greatest joys was when their grandson Michael Richard Spire was born in 1999. Richard's early career included working for a few local pharmacies and then on to (Brunswig) AmeriSource (he was known as R.L. Frogg) where he retired in 1999. After retirement Richard was able to indulge his passion for driving by driving cars part time for Avis / Budget Rental cars. He also enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting, golfing with friends, family and the SIRs group. Richard loved the 49ers, Giants and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, daughter Debra and In-laws Virgil and Evelyn Findley. Survived by son Mike (Kim), Grandson Michael (Mia), Sister Faye Spire Pegg, Brother Steve Dodge, In-laws Pat and Dennis Stafford, Norm and Ann Finley, and many extended family members. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale (and their Hospice), Elk Grove for their care of Richard during his final years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store