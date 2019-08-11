Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leland Schrudder. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 8180 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dick Schrudder born March 4, 1940 in Oakland, CA, died peacefully in his Fair Oaks home on August 7. He is survived by his wife, Kay, children Steven, Greg (Kristine), Joanna and his grandchildren, Morgan and Ryder. Dick had a lengthy career in advertising with a variety of retailers, including Kmart, Lucky's and Raley's. He is remembered and respected by those who worked for and with him. He was a lifelong fan of the 49ers and Giants and enjoyed attending games with his family. He coached Little League and softball. Kay and Dick enjoyed traveling whenever they could, especially to Hawaii. A favorite activity was his walks along the American River, near the Fair Oaks Bridge. He was a loving husband, supportive father, playful grandfather and caring brother-in-law, uncle and thoughtful friend. His kind, quiet, generous spirit will be remembered by family and friends at his Celebration of Life on August 17 at 1:00 PM at 8180 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento, followed by a reception at our home. Donations in his memory may be made to Snowline Hospice or .

