Richard (Dick) Lew was born in Watsonville, CA on October 17, 1931 to Hoy (Canton Province, China) and Margaret Lew (San Jose, CA) and passed away in Castro Valley, CA on February 26, 2020 at the age of 88 years old. While also working at the family dry goods store, Dick graduated from Watsonville High School. On January 31, 1954, Dick married Emily Jang, also of Watsonville, and they eventually had four children, Sharon, Elaine, Steve and Brian Lew. After graduating from UC Berkeley, Dick began work as a Probation Officer with the County of Santa Cruz. In 1962, he began his 30 year career with the California Youth Authority starting as a Parole Agent in Sacramento. As Assistant Director for CYA Legislation, he wrote significant legislation and gained the support of legislators to strengthen CYA's mission to provide rehabilitation programs so youth would have opportunities to turn their lives around. Dick made lifelong friendships during his time with CYA, and valued the folks who shared their knowledge with him. In turn, he mentored numerous colleagues, and was one of the founding members of the Asian Pacific State Employees Association serving as President and other positions. Dick was one of the first Asians to break the State of CA political appointment (CEA) ceiling, and he leveraged his hard earned experience to advocate for institutional changes to address and prevent discrimination both in employment and in the Sacramento community. In retirement, Dick returned to serve as a Hearing Officer with the Youthful Offender Parole Board where he continued to ensure opportunities for youth. In his family life, Dick and Emily were happily married for 66 years sharing a life rich with family gatherings, world travel, and celebrations with friends marking important events throughout their life. As a father, Dick is remembered for his caring heart and willingness to listen, advise and learn from his children. Both Dick and Emily were active in Parents and Family of Lesbian and Gays (PFLAG) for Asian Pacific Islander families. Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing, fine food and French wine, and, especially a good cigar. Dick is predeceased by his parents, Hoy and Margaret Lew; sister Evelyn Goon, brother Wallace Lew, daughter Sharon, and extended family member Yuki Umezawa. Dick is survived by his wife, Emily; brothers Larry and Stan Lew, daughter Elaine, and sons Steve (Steve), Brian (Darren) and extended family member James Wakefield. The Lew family would like to acknowledge and thank the caring and supportive Assisted Living staff at Baywood Court. Richard will be interred at a private family service at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park in Watsonville on March 21st. A public celebration of life will be scheduled in Sacramento in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the scholarship fund of the Asian Pacific State Employee Association Foundation at:

