Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Louis Kriege. View Sign

Richard Louis Kriege died on February 14, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his son John Kriege and spouse Mary Kriege of Sacramento; daughter Catherine Kriege and spouse Thomas Watson of Santa Cruz; daughter Judith Kriege and spouse Constance Adachi of Oakland; and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death in 2016 by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Margaret Kriege. Richard was born on September 10, 1926 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to Ella and Wilbur Kriege; the family moved to Riverside, California in 1937. Richard enlisted in the Navy after graduating from high school and served in the Pacific during WWII. After the war he studied architecture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he met Peggy Gilchrist, who was teaching grade school in Santa Maria. Richard moved to Sacramento to work for the state in 1952; Peggy joined him there when the two were married in 1953. Richard spent the majority of his career with the architectural firm Cox, Liske, Lionakis, and Beaumont. Although he participated in the design of many significant buildings in Sacramento, his family was most proud of the mid-century modern house he designed for them in 1969. Peggy and Richard made it their home for 46 happy years. Richard's commitment to issues of peace and social justice was the foundation of his Christian faith, a philosophy he shared with Peggy and which contributed greatly to their exceptionally close relationship. He participated on issues ranging from a letter-writing campaign to protest the Viet Nam War to advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community. Richard and Peggy were active members of the Presbyterian church throughout their marriage. Richard had many interests. He played the cornet in high school and particularly enjoyed playing in swing dance bands as a young man. Throughout his life he also played the guitar, the keyboards, and the trumpet. He was active as a young man as a swimmer and a tumbler at the YMCA and played tennis regularly until the age of 87. He and Peggy spent many mornings during their retirement years walking the river levee near their home. Richard was also an avid reader and a writer. His children are grateful to have the stories he left them of his growing up years and many wonderful meditations on life. Richard was a committed and attentive husband and father. He cheerfully helped with the children, the cooking and housework when Peggy returned to teaching in 1965. He was a particularly loving, kind, and patient husband during Peggy's late-life struggle with Alzheimers. A memorial service for Richard will be held on March 31, 2019, at 3:00 in the afternoon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sacramento.

Richard Louis Kriege died on February 14, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his son John Kriege and spouse Mary Kriege of Sacramento; daughter Catherine Kriege and spouse Thomas Watson of Santa Cruz; daughter Judith Kriege and spouse Constance Adachi of Oakland; and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death in 2016 by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Margaret Kriege. Richard was born on September 10, 1926 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to Ella and Wilbur Kriege; the family moved to Riverside, California in 1937. Richard enlisted in the Navy after graduating from high school and served in the Pacific during WWII. After the war he studied architecture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he met Peggy Gilchrist, who was teaching grade school in Santa Maria. Richard moved to Sacramento to work for the state in 1952; Peggy joined him there when the two were married in 1953. Richard spent the majority of his career with the architectural firm Cox, Liske, Lionakis, and Beaumont. Although he participated in the design of many significant buildings in Sacramento, his family was most proud of the mid-century modern house he designed for them in 1969. Peggy and Richard made it their home for 46 happy years. Richard's commitment to issues of peace and social justice was the foundation of his Christian faith, a philosophy he shared with Peggy and which contributed greatly to their exceptionally close relationship. He participated on issues ranging from a letter-writing campaign to protest the Viet Nam War to advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community. Richard and Peggy were active members of the Presbyterian church throughout their marriage. Richard had many interests. He played the cornet in high school and particularly enjoyed playing in swing dance bands as a young man. Throughout his life he also played the guitar, the keyboards, and the trumpet. He was active as a young man as a swimmer and a tumbler at the YMCA and played tennis regularly until the age of 87. He and Peggy spent many mornings during their retirement years walking the river levee near their home. Richard was also an avid reader and a writer. His children are grateful to have the stories he left them of his growing up years and many wonderful meditations on life. Richard was a committed and attentive husband and father. He cheerfully helped with the children, the cooking and housework when Peggy returned to teaching in 1965. He was a particularly loving, kind, and patient husband during Peggy's late-life struggle with Alzheimers. A memorial service for Richard will be held on March 31, 2019, at 3:00 in the afternoon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close