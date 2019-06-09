Richard Louis Zimmerman, 89, of Elk Grove, CA passed away at home on May 4, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. He was born November 29, 1929 in San Mateo, CA to Francis and Ethel (Mitchell) Zimmerman. Survived by his beloved wife Rita; daughter, Linda Bobrik and son, Dale Zimmerman (Michel); five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at The Pavilion in Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. Donations in his honor may be sent to the Northern California Parkinson's Association or Lions Education Fund at Lions Club International.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019