On May 15, 2019, Richard Lowe passed away quietly at home after a full life. Dick was born at Hollywood Stork Hospital in 1934 and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and several cities in California. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1952 and served as a medic in the Army National Guard. He earned a BS degree in Medical Technology from CSUS. He worked at the UCD Medical Center for thirty-seven years starting as a morgue attendant and working his way up to Laboratory Manager. During his time in the lab, he was a member and state president of California Assoc. of Medical Laboratory Technologists. He retired in 1992. With his wife, Diana, he traveled to dozens of countries on all seven continents. He had his pilot's license and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He flew ultralight planes and raced bomber cars and quarter midgets. He exhibited and designed track layouts for G-scale trains with the Sacramento Valley Garden Railroad Society. After retirement, when he wasn't traveling, he committed his time to volunteer work. As a member of the Mother Lode Lions Club, he worked on Folsom Project for the Visually Impaired and earned the distinctions of Lion of the Year and Melvin Jones Fellow. He volunteered with El Dorado County Sheriff Search and Rescue on the air, foot and cliff teams. And, worked with Housing Emergency Lodging Program to find temporary housing for displaced families. He is preceded in death by his son Michael. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana; his son Matt (Heather) Lowe of Sacramento; his two step-daughters, Tracey (Paul) von Phul Christensen of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Tricia (Jim) von Phul Orlando of Marysville; his sister, Barbara (James) Rubenstein of Canon City, Colorado; and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mother Lode Lions Hall in Placerville on June 9 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers -- because Dick would die all over again if you spend money on flowers -- hug your family and take them to McDonald's for an ice cream cone. That's what he would do. If you would like to do more, you can donate to Lions Club International Foundation.

