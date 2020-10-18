Dick loved his family and was dedicated to finding his Irish cousins. Dick and Rick were successful in their search and found their Irish cousins in 1992. I was only 6 but I remember making my first holy communion and Dick and Rick were there. That was the start of some wonderful memories that were made possible because Dick persevered to find his family. Dick gave us the opportunity to visit him and his family in California in 1996. This was my first time being outside of Ireland and I will never forget it, we had such a wonderful time. I am lucky to have met my cousins and I am glad that although we do not see each other that often, we are family and our homes and hearts are open for each. Rest in peace Dick. Alma Veale

