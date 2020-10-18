1/1
Richard "Dick" Lowell
1932 - 2020
May 14, 1932 - October 10, 2020
Roseville, California - Richard (Dick) Lowell, born May 14, 1932, in Berkeley, CA passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley and children Heidi Spiller(Dennis), Rick Lowell(Katie), and Gretchen Kimmel(Billy). He was a loving grandfather to Michael (Angela), Robert,(Sarah), Andrew(Brandi), Paige, Lindsey, Margaret, Brittany, Michelle, Jack and great grandfather to Scarlett, Maddox, Hannah, and Margaret. He was the proud brother of Stanley Lowell (deceased) and his wife Diane. He is also survived by three nieces and five nephews.
Richard grew up residing in Colusa and then Chico. He graduated from Chico State college in 1955 in Civil Engineering and was a proud member of Delta Psi Delta fraternity. He worked for A. Teichert and Son before going into the grading and paving business and land development with his brother.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, and telling stories. Richard had an amazing life and has left us all with wonderful memories.
Funeral Mass will be reservation only at St. Rose Parish in Roseville on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:30. There will also be a Live Stream at https://www.youtube.com/saintroseoflimaroseville


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose Parish
October 17, 2020
In May 1993, just as i was going out to milk the cows, two men drove into the yard and one said .. you could be my Fahey cousin. I said there wasn’t anybody to ask as my Dad had passed away three years earlier. My late Mother was very helpful and showed them old Fahey pictures. The two men were Dick and Rick Lowell from California.
Dick’s grandfather, Dick Fahey emigrated from Ireland in the late 19th century and ended up in California, he was my grandfather John Fahey’s brother.
It was a pleasure to meet Dick and his son Rick, getting to visit California and meet all the Lowells was beyond my wildest dreams.... thank you Dick, may you rest in peace.

Lucy and I would like to express our deepest sympathy to Shirley, Heidi, Rick, Gretchen and all your extended Families.

Pat and Lucy Fahey, Kilmore, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Pat Fahey
Family
October 17, 2020
October 17, 2020
Dick loved his family and was dedicated to finding his Irish cousins. Dick and Rick were successful in their search and found their Irish cousins in 1992. I was only 6 but I remember making my first holy communion and Dick and Rick were there. That was the start of some wonderful memories that were made possible because Dick persevered to find his family. Dick gave us the opportunity to visit him and his family in California in 1996. This was my first time being outside of Ireland and I will never forget it, we had such a wonderful time. I am lucky to have met my cousins and I am glad that although we do not see each other that often, we are family and our homes and hearts are open for each. Rest in peace Dick. Alma Veale
Alma Veale
Family
October 17, 2020
It was with great sadness that we learned of Dick’s passing last Saturday. We send our sincere condolences to his wife Shirley, children Heidi, Rick, Gretchen, his grandchildren, great grandchildren and to his extended family. We will always remember Dick’s kindness to us, his Irish cousins.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. (May his faithful soul be at the right hand of God).
John & Marie Fahey & Family
Family
