In May 1993, just as i was going out to milk the cows, two men drove into the yard and one said .. you could be my Fahey cousin. I said there wasn’t anybody to ask as my Dad had passed away three years earlier. My late Mother was very helpful and showed them old Fahey pictures. The two men were Dick and Rick Lowell from California.
Dick’s grandfather, Dick Fahey emigrated from Ireland in the late 19th century and ended up in California, he was my grandfather John Fahey’s brother.
It was a pleasure to meet Dick and his son Rick, getting to visit California and meet all the Lowells was beyond my wildest dreams.... thank you Dick, may you rest in peace.
Lucy and I would like to express our deepest sympathy to Shirley, Heidi, Rick, Gretchen and all your extended Families.
Pat and Lucy Fahey, Kilmore, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
