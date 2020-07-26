1/
Richard Martin
Richard "Rick" Martin, 68, of Sacramento, CA passed away on July 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born August 27, 1951 in Evergreen Park, IL to Harold and Ellen Martin (Doran). His father and his son, David, predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Steven; grandsons, Trevor and Tyler; mother; and siblings, David (Debbie), Dan (Beverly), Linda (Joe Bound), Patricia (Kenton Meyers), Jim (Gail), Betty (Jim Callison), Bill (Marie), Mary (Randal Webb), Paul, and Barbara (Paul Shackleton), and their families. He attended St. Mel Catholic School (Fair Oaks, CA), and graduated from Jesuit High School in 1969. He worked in the Naval nuclear power program in Groton, CT for many years, and retired from the Navy in 1990. He then worked for government contractors, particularly in Norfolk, VA, and returned to Sacramento in early 2017. Rick was deeply grateful to Dignity Health Heart & Vascular Institute of Greater Sacramento, the LVAD team, and Mercy General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Foundation Sacramento for the benefit of the Institute and its LVAD program. North Sacramento Funeral Home is arranging interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95815
(916) 922-9668
