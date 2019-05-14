Richard Norman Butler

Richard (Dick) Norman Butler passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with prostrate cancer on 5/7/2019 at the age of 82. Survived by his loving wife Faye Eileen Butler of 64 years, his daughter & son-in-law Traci and Tim Wilson, son & daughter-in-law Kirk and Debbie Butler, 1 grandson, 4 granddaughters, and 3 great granddaughters. He was a longtime member of the Elk Grove Elks #2577, and St Peters Lutheran Church of Elk Grove for 36 years. A visitation will be held on 5/17/2019 noon to 5 at Herberger Family Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA. Richard will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A memorial service will be held at St Peters Lutheran Church Elk Grove Florin Rd, Elk Grove CA on 6/1/2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019
