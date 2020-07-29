1/1
Richard Peder Hill
1939 - 2020
Richard Peder Hill was born June 30, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Clifford and Doris Hill and passed away peacefully at his home in Roseville, CA surrounded by those who loved and cared for him. Rich is survived by his loving wife RuthAnn after thirty-one years of marriage. He leaves behind his sister Kathy Hill and his four children from his former spouse Barbara Hill; Anita Carol Hill (partner Dan Brazier), Richard Peder Hill Jr. (Iris), Kevin Michael Hill (Sabra) and Jennifer Anne Hill. He also leaves behind two stepsons; Stephen Shaw and Dana Shaw and an "adopted" daughter Carrie Shaw. Rich also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date with military honors. For additional information please see www.blueoakscbs.com.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blue Oaks Cremation & Burial Services
300 Harding Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 787-6257
