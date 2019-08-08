Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Pomin Irvine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Dick), 86, passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of August 1, 2019 at his home in Lincoln, CA. Richard,son of Edward S. Irvine & Vivian (Pomin) Irvine of Sacramento & Lake Tahoe. Born June 19th, 1933. He was preceded into Heaven by parents and older brother Edward Jr. Dick graduated from Sacramento H.S in 1951 and enlisted in U.S. Navy. While in Port in Bremerton Washington, he met his wife, Marilyn Romstad. They married March 5, 1953 in San Diego, prior to his Active Duty in the Korean War. He served as a Gunner's mate on the USS Brinkley Bass. During his time with the Navy, he received: The United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon (2stars) and the China Service Medal. In 1954, he was employed by Pacific Bell, he retired in 1986 after 32 years of service. Richard is survived by Marilyn, his bride of 66 years. His 3 daughters ; Marlene, Kathleen and Christine. His 7 grandchildren; Taylor, Ryan, Erik, Megan, Amanda, Christian and Anthony and his 9 great-grandchildren. Richard gave his life to our Lord Jesus 27 years ago. His family has peace and comfort that we will be together again in Heaven.

