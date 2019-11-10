Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard R. Alway Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard R. "Dick" Alway Sr., born Salida CO Apr 28 1936, passed away Oct 26, 2019 Granite Bay CA surrounded by family. Lifelong resident of Roseville, graduate of Roseville HS. Served in US Army 1st Cav Korea. Graduate of CSU Sac BA Accounting. Worked at McClellan Airforce Base & Aerojet; retired from CA State Controller's Office after 25-years. Predeceased by parents Richard M. & Marguerite (Gray), brother Arthur (Cecelia). Survived by Clair, wife 58-years, sons Rich Jr. (Laurain), David (d), John, & Michael (Maria). Brother in-law Tom Follett (Lynelle). Nine granddaughters: Alexandra Alway Englehardt (Patrick) CO, Maria VA, Catherine OH, Samantha, Amanda, Allison, Sophia, Morgan & Madison of Roseville; Numerous nieces and nephews. Devoted Father and Volunteer: Sec. & Pres. of Assoc. of Retarded Citizens; First Pres. Roseville Little League East; Pres. SIRS Branch 112. Avid golfer, NASCAR/Indy fan. Enjoyed fishing and hunting. Dec 2010, City of Roseville dedicated ballfield at Crestmont School for leadership and formation of Roseville Little League East. Christian Burial Nov 15, Rosary 10:30 Mass at 11:00 Divine Savior, Orangevale. Inurnment at Roseville District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics.

