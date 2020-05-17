Richard Rampy Birkman was born on Aug. 6, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to Edgar Samuel Birkman and Donna Rampy Birkman. He went to Heaven on May 14, 2020. Rick lived in Lubbock until second grade, when he and his family moved to Sacramento. He graduated from American Legion High School in Sacramento in 1975 and then spent the remainder of his life living in Texas. Rick worked in the roofing industry, eventually becoming the owner and CEO of his own company. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children: Virginia Thomas, Randolph Birkman, Elizabeth Shires and Ricki Birkman as well as his sister, Samantha Birkman-Nance, and brother, Randolph Birkman plus many more extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, Rick requested donations to the Williamson County Animal Shelter (www.wilcopets.org) or St. Philip's United Methodist Church (www.stphilipsumc.org). Rick also asked that his ashes be spread over his favorite golf course in California by some of his golfing buddies while they enjoy a round of golf. A memorial service will be held in Round Rock, TX as soon as the current restrictions for large gatherings are lifted.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.