Richard Reeves Swearingen, 92, passed away May 27,2020. Born Oct. 8, 1927 to Kenneth and Naomi Reeves Swearingen in Fairmont, W.V. Preceded in death by his sister, Ruth; brothers Paul, Charles, Robert, James and George and spouse Pauline Kruger. He is survived by his children; Larry, Jade (Boss) and Brian and stepchildren; Laurel (Terry) and Dan Wilson. "Dick" was a navy veteran, gunsmith, avid hunter, fisherman, woodworker and golfer. Interment at Dixon National Cemetery.



