Richard Remner
1953 - 2020
March 30, 1953 - October 3, 2020
Roseville, California - Richard was born in Yuma, AZ in 1953. His family moved around before finally settling in Rocklin, CA in 1965. Richard attended Rocklin elementary schools and graduated from Oakmont High School in 1971.
Richard is survived by his wife Cathy, his children Jason (Kat), Danielle (John) and Rachel (Harley). He was a proud grandfather of 7 and 1 great grand child. Richard is also survived by his father Bill Sr. and his siblings Chris, Bill and Annette. He is preceded in death by his mom Rose and his sister Sandy.
Services will be held at a later date.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
