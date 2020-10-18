1/1
Richard Ronne
1950 - 2020
April 19, 1950 - July 29, 2020
Sacramento, California - Richard Randall Ronne (Randy) of Fair Oaks, CA passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 70.
Randy was born on April 19, 1950 in Sacramento, CA to parents Robert Lee Ronne and Doris Stahly Ronne. Randy grew up the middle child of 3 and graduated from Rio Americana High School in 1968. Randy was actively involved in sports in high school, playing both varsity baseball and football as well as playing in the high school band. He attended Fresno State earning a degree in Business Management in 1973. After graduating, Randy moved back to Sacramento where he resided for the remainder of his life.
Randy was a gentle and devoted friend to those who knew him. He was a loving son who provided care to the benefit of his family and friends. He was an ardent outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, and panning for gold in the Sierras.
Randy will be loved and missed by his sister, Karen Davis of Sacramento; his Nephew, Robert Matthew Ronne of Hillsboro, OR; and his close friend, Julie Bernardo of Fair Oaks. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ronald Ronne; and his parents, Robert Lee Ronne, and Doris Stahly Ronne


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Traditions Cremation Services
6829 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 300
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 488-2894
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simple Traditions Cremation Services
