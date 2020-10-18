Richard Ronne

April 19, 1950 - July 29, 2020

Sacramento, California - Richard Randall Ronne (Randy) of Fair Oaks, CA passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 70.

Randy was born on April 19, 1950 in Sacramento, CA to parents Robert Lee Ronne and Doris Stahly Ronne. Randy grew up the middle child of 3 and graduated from Rio Americana High School in 1968. Randy was actively involved in sports in high school, playing both varsity baseball and football as well as playing in the high school band. He attended Fresno State earning a degree in Business Management in 1973. After graduating, Randy moved back to Sacramento where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Randy was a gentle and devoted friend to those who knew him. He was a loving son who provided care to the benefit of his family and friends. He was an ardent outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, and panning for gold in the Sierras.

Randy will be loved and missed by his sister, Karen Davis of Sacramento; his Nephew, Robert Matthew Ronne of Hillsboro, OR; and his close friend, Julie Bernardo of Fair Oaks. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ronald Ronne; and his parents, Robert Lee Ronne, and Doris Stahly Ronne





