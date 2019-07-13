Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. Fairall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard S. Fairall died from cancer on July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Chicago on November 25, 1927 to Arlo and Marian (Schaffer) Fairall. He was a resident of Rancho Cordova for 59 years. Richard graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the California Institute of Technology. He also received a Master's Degree from Stanford University. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Aerojet and the Bureau of Reclamation. Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jo (Bjorling), and a sister, Anne Antoon of Paso Robles. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Katherine. Other survivors include his 4 children and their spouses, Vicki and Barrett Bobsein, Rick and Toni Fairall, Saundra Fairall and Jon Gold, and Tim and Rica Fairall. He had 8 grandsons: Alex, Kevin, and Jason Bobsein, Andrew and Matthew Fairall, David and Lenny Gold, and Martin Diaz. He also had 2 great-grandsons, Brad and Ben Bobsein. Richard enjoyed participating in his children's and grandson's sports and activities. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, and he enjoyed traveling. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to his favorite charity, the Salvation Army.

